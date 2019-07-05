ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A teenager is in custody after two women were injured in a shooting at the Asbury Park boardwalk Thursday night.
The incident happened just before 10 p.m. near First and Ocean avenues.
The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office says a 55-year-old woman who works at a business on the boardwalk sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. A 25-year-old woman who was walking along the boardwalk sustained a minor wound and refused treatment.
A Manalapan Township police officer who was working a security detail for the Fourth of July fireworks display arrested a 16-year-old boy who was in possession of a loaded handgun at the scene.
The Asbury Park teen has been charged for unlawful possession of a handgun, but, at this time, he is not facing charges for causing the victims’ injuries.
The prosecutor’s office says a ballistic analysis is pending.