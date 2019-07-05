CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Today marks two years since NYPD Det. Miosotis Familia was shot to death in a mobile command unit in the Bronx.

The 48-year-old mother of three was killed shortly after midnight on July 5, 2017 in Fordham Heights.

She was ambushed by Alexander Bonds, an ex-con with a history of mental health issues. He was shot and killed near the scene.

A vigil will be held at 11 a.m. Friday outside the 46th Precinct, where Familia worked for 12 years.

Last year, a street was renamed in her memory.

