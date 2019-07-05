CBSN New YorkWatch Now
FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating the death of a man found in the swimming pool of a Fire Island restaurant.

Officers were called to Canteen at Fire Island Pines around 7 p.m. Thursday.

They found Carlos Medina, 32, of Manhattan, unconscious and unresponsive in the pool.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Suffolk County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death.

Police said they do not suspect any foul play.

