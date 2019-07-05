NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a group of gunmen who they say shot two men in the Bronx Friday evening.
NYPD sources tell CBS2 that three men, one of them on crutches, approached the two victims while they were sitting on a front stoop of a home on Coster Street around 5:30 p.m.
The trio then fired several shots at the men, injuring both of them.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition. Police say the shooting wasn’t random and the three suspects knew their targets.
The NYPD described all three shooters as Hispanic men in their 20s. All were wearing white t-shirts at the time of the attack and one has a ponytail.
