



A flight headed from John F. Kennedy International Airport to London had to make an emergency landing in Boston after a fire broke out on the plane.

Two hundred and 17 passengers were on board the Virgin Atlantic flight when crew members reported the fire just before 9 p.m. Thursday. They had been on the plane for less than an hour.

Authorities said the fire was coming from a passenger’s seat, and may have been caused by a phone charger.

“We just all smelled smoke. An announcement was made shortly after that that there was smoke in the cabin, we were making an emergency landing in Boston,” passenger Cory Tanner said.

Passengers said firefighters entered the plane immediately, even before they were able to evacuate.

“People were definitely nervous, just because we didn’t know what it was,” said Tanner.

Massachusetts State Police said wires were sticking out from the seat where the fire started. Between the cushions, they found a battery pack that looked like a phone charger.

All 217 passengers safely evacuated. One refused medical care for smoke-related complaints.

Virgin Atlantic said it provided hotels for passengers and re-booked them on other flights.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.