ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — When you’re as hot as the New York Yankees, winning seems like a foregone conclusion even when the team rests most of its bullpen.

Aaron Judge hit his second homer of the game leading off the 11th inning, Brett Gardner added a three-run shot and New York beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 in extras for the second night in a row.

Judge connected on the first pitch from Ryne Stanek (0-2) to give him nine career multi-homer games. The big slugger also went deep in the first against two-way player Brendan McKay as New York extended its AL East lead over Tampa Bay to a season-high 8 1/2 games.

Aaron Hicks tied it in the eighth with a pinch-hit homer for the Yankees, who used a five-run 10th to beat the Rays 8-4 on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series.

David Hale (2-0) left with two on and one out in the 11th. Aroldis Chapman, who blew a two-run lead in the ninth Thursday, walked Travis d’Arnaud with two outs but got a lineout from Tommy Pham to get his 24th save.

Masahiro Tanaka, who entered 2-0 with an 0.41 ERA in three starts against the Rays this season, was charged with four runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

McKay allowed three runs and six hits over five innings in his second pitching start. The left-hander gave up one hit in six scoreless innings in his big league debut last Saturday, a win over Texas.

Nate Lowe hit his first major league homer and Mike Zunino also went deep for the Rays.

After replacing Tanaka with runners on first and third, Nestor Cortes Jr. gave up Kevin Kiermaier’s two-run single that gave Tampa Bay a 4-3 lead. Manager Aaron Boone chose to rest the bulk of his top relievers Friday; including Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino, Chad Green, and Tommy Kahnle.

Aaron Hicks got the Yankees even in the eighth with New York’s first pinch-hit homer of the season.

Judge, who faced McKay while on a rehab assignment for an oblique injury June 15 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Durham, hit a hard grounder that just missed the pitcher’s leg in the fourth. He struck out swinging on a 93 mph fastball from McKay with two on to end the fifth.

HONORING CC:

Yankees LHP CC Sabathia will be honored by Major League Baseball at Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in Cleveland. In the final season of his 19-year career, Sabathia will be recognized for his contributions to the game and longtime service to the community. “This is awesome,” said Sabathia, who started his big league career with the Indians in 2001.

UP NEXT:

Sabathia (5-4) starts after 11 days of rest Saturday. He is 1-0 with a 2.12 ERA in three outings against Tampa Bay this season.

