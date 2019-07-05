CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three NYPD officers are being praised for their act of kindness.

A Whole Foods shopper tweeted a photo Thursday afternoon, saying he saw the officers confront a woman accused of shoplifting.

Instead of arresting her, they helped pay for her food.

Chief of Department Terrance Monahan shared the photo, saying, “Cops like Lt. Sojo and Officers Cuevas and Rivera of the Strategic Response Group are the kind-hearted cops who quietly do good deeds for New Yorkers in need. My thanks to @pboz for highlighting the often unnoticed.”

