KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in New Jersey are searching for a suspected phone thief who apparently likes taking selfies.

They say two months ago, the man stole someone’s iPhone and then posted a selfie to the victim’s Instagram story.

The wide-eyed suspect is still on the loose.

If you recognize him, contact Kearny Police by calling (201) 998-1313 or emailing tips@kearnynjpd.org.

