ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There was a double dose of excitement on Long Island after two sisters both gave birth right before the Fourth of July.

Sisters Simone and Shari Cumberbatch weren’t due to give birth until mid-July, but their little girls couldn’t wait.

Simone chose July 3 to have her C-section because that’s day is also her father’s birthday.

To the family’s surprise, Shari went into labor that same day. The newborns were even delivered by the same doctor at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre.

“I requested it but we didn’t know we were going to get two the same day,” Simone said.

“They’re like twins… they’ll be close,” Shari joked.

“I always used to say what if, what if it happened, not knowing it would actually happen,” the new grandfather Elmo Cumberbatch said.

Babies Hailey and Liberty were born just four and a half hours apart.

The Queens family added that their Fourth of July barbecues will never be the same again.