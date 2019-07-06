Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shooting was caught on camera outside a Harlem apartment building Friday.
Police say a 30-year-old man was standing in front of the building on West 123rd Street around 4 a.m. when the suspect walked up to him, shot him in the abdomen and ran off.
The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.
Police are searching for the suspect, who is described as a black male. He was wearing a baseball hat, white t-shirt and track pants at the time of th shooting.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.