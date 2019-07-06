CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Harlem, Local TV, New York, shooting


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shooting was caught on camera outside a Harlem apartment building Friday.

A shooting was caught on camera outside a Harlem apartment building on July 5, 2019. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Police say a 30-year-old man was standing in front of the building on West 123rd Street around 4 a.m. when the suspect walked up to him, shot him in the abdomen and ran off.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the suspect, who is described as a black male. He was wearing a baseball hat, white t-shirt and track pants at the time of th shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s