18-Year-Old Also Allegedly Touched Himself In Front Of 70-Year-Old Woman
HICKSVILLE (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man has been charged with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child for two separate incidents.

Petar Dunat, 18, was charged with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child in 2019. (Credit: Nassau County Police)

The first incident happened on June 18 around 3:45 p.m. on Gables Drive near Gables Road in Hicksville.

Police say 18-year-old Petar Dunat, of Bethpage, allegedly drove up to a 10-year-old boy and “made, what was described to be, sexual advances towards him.”

The child went home and told his parents what had happened. His parents then contacted police.

Then, on June 27, Dunat allegedly touched himself inappropriately in his car while asking a 70-year-old woman for directions on East Nicholai Street in Hicksville.

Dunat was apprehended after the incident on June 27.

