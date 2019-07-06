NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A pellet gun shooting on the Lower East Side injured two men Saturday.
Sources tell CBS2 one of the victims was a sanitation worker.
The pellets flew just before 10 a.m. near Pitt and Rivington Streets.
Residents said they’re frightened to hear something like this happened in their neighborhood.
“That’s really bad. From now on people are going to be scared,” one person said.
“I would stay home,” another person added.
The two victims are recovering however, the sanitation worker is said to have cuts to the back of his head from the shooting. Police are still looking for suspects in the attack.
“New York City Sanitation Workers perform a tough job that keeps our city healthy, clean and safe. They deserve our utmost respect. We are cooperating with NYPD in their investigation and urge anyone with any information to call the police,” acting Department of Sanitation commissioner Steven Costas said in a statement.
Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.