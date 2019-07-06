CBSN New YorkWatch Now
EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A water main break in New Jersey has left some residents little water pressure or no water at all this weekend.

The break happened Saturday morning and flooded Executive Avenue in Edison.

The North American Water Company shut off water so crews could repair a ruptured 16-inch water main pipe.

Crews had hoped to be wrapped up by Saturday afternoon, but work was stopped by stormy weather. Officials said the work was still ongoing Saturday evening.

There is no word on how many residents were without water.

