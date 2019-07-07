



— Police are trying to identify a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection to a Brooklyn subway station slashing.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday inside the J and L train mezzanine at the Broadway Junction station in Cypress Hills.

Police say an individual and a 22-year-old man got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight.

During the fight, the individual used a sharp object to slash the 22-year-old man on the neck, chin and arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The person of interest police want to question is described as a black man between the ages of 20 and 30. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He was a wearing a white t-shirt, multi-colored camo pants and light-colored sneakers at the time, and he was carrying a black book bag and had white ear pods.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.