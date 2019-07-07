



— It’s always tough when a loved one dies, and for some people, psychic mediums help provide closure.

You don’t have to be psychic to see the signs, though. At least, that’s what author Laura Lynne Jackson says in her new book, “Signs: The Secret Language of the Universe.”

“It started for me as a child. I would see people in colors, I would feel what they were feeling, and when I was 11, I knew my grandfather was gonna die right before he died. And right after he crossed, I had this dream where he visited me and I had this beautiful communication, and ever since then I’ve just, you know, understood that people who cross are really still with us, you know, and they’re very accessible to us to connect with and to get guidance from and just to feel love from,” Jackson said.

“Signs: The Secret Language of the Universe” is Jackson’s second book, and in it, she says you don’t need a psychic medium to see the signs around you.

“You know, so many times people think that they need to go to a psychic medium in order to hear from their loved ones or to get messages from their loved ones, but that is so far from the truth. Whenever I do a reading, I’m the third wheel,” she said.

Jackson says some signs to keep an eye out for are coins in your path, electrical disturbances, certain animals or creatures appearing in your path, meaningful songs playing at certain moments and numbers repeated in a sequence.

