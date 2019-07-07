Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in trying to find an FDNY paramedic who was reported missing.
Jesan Avila-Hyde, 39, was last seen in Flushing, Queens, at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. He is described as 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue pants and black boots.
Anyone with information on Avila-Hyde’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.