NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A pedestrian was struck by a police vehicle in Queens on Friday afternoon.
It happened around 6:05 p.m. in Ridgewood.
Police say officers in a marked police vehicle were responding to an emergency at the time, and the vehicle’s lights and siren were on.
Another vehicle allegedly crashed into the police car at the intersection of Cypress Avenue and Harman Street.
The crash caused the police car to strike a pedestrian and a parked vehicle. Police say no one was inside the parked vehicle.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to fire officials.