NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A recall has been issued for eye drops and ointments over fears the products may not be sterile.

They’re sold exclusively at Walgreens and Walmart.

Altaire Pharmaceutical issued the recall Sunday for Walgreens and Equate brand products, including treatments for allergy relief.

Reactions to using these eye drops can be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online at www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm, by postal mail using the form downloaded from www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or by calling 1-800-332-1088.

For a complete list of product names and serial numbers affected by the recall, see the FDA’s website.

