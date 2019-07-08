WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The mayor of Mount Vernon is resigning after pleading guilty to corruption charges.
Mayor Richard Thomas walked out of the courthouse in White Plains after admitting to stealing campaign funds for his personal use and lying about it on a disclosure to the state Board of Elections.
The 36-year-old official was accused of stealing more than $12,000 from his campaign committee “Friends Of Richard Thomas” and failing to report money he received from individuals which was used to pay off credit card debts and his own expenses.
He was ordered to pay a $13,000 fine and sentenced to one-year conditional discharge.
Thomas is not allowed to run for or seek any public servant positions.
He is set to leave office effective September 30, 2019.
In 2015, Thomas was elected as the youngest serving mayor in the City of Mount Vernon. In 2016, he encouraged the public to post social media photos of potholes in Mount Vernon streets in an effort to document areas of greatest need.