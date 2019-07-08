



– A New Jersey ice cream shop worker found out that hard work and dedication pays off.

He got a sweet surprise from his boss, and his reaction was caught on camera.

Scooping ice cream with a smile, Aaron Brunert has been working for Gelotti by Mike for two years. In that time, his boss says he’s made a positive impact not only on the brand but in the Montclair and Caldwell communities, often going the extra mile and delivering ice cream to sick customers.

“I love the place. I put my heart out there for them and they do know that and they’d do the same thing,” said Brunert.

So when his car broke down and he was taking a cab to work every day, Michael Guerriero wanted to help.

“Taking care of everything, making all the gelato when I was at Gelato Festival and holding down everything, so literally, we bought the car for you,” Guerriero said.

“No way! Thank you!” said Brunert.

Guerriero says while was away winning the World and American Gelato Festival with his blueberry basil flavor, Brunert was running the show.

“He really just stepped in, made whatever gelato we needed, fed our cats. He literally did everything for us,” Guerriero said.

The owner says he shared the video with the hope that others are inspired to perform an act of kindness, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

“We want to just show people that you can have a successful business, you can make money, you can generate profits, but you can also do so while providing for your employees and giving them not only a platform, but an opportunity to be independent,” Guerriero said.

Guerriero says he conducts business with Richard Branson’s quote in mind: Train people well enough so they can leave, treat them well enough so they don’t want to.

Brunert can drive the car once he gets it registered.

By the way, July 21 is National Ice Cream Day.