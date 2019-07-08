Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are hoping a surveillance video will help identify the suspect sought in a brutal robbery in Brooklyn.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are hoping a surveillance video will help identify the suspect sought in a brutal robbery in Brooklyn.
The NYPD says the 56-year-old victim was walking behind an apartment building near Strickland Avenue and Avenue V in Mill Basin on June 15.
Police say a man seen wearing a white t-shirt and white gloves pulled out a knife and demanded money.
They say he then threw the victim to the ground and punched him in the face repeatedly.
Police say he stole the victim’s cell phone and wallet which contained $130.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.