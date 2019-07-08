



– A bar in Harlem has again been targeted by an apparent hate crime after another rainbow flag was set on fire outside the building.

The NYPD was on the scene Monday morning where burned and tattered rainbow flag hung outside the Alibi Lounge, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

Police are now looking for the person responsible, and they’re still looking for the suspect who torched two other rainbow flags the first time.

This time the flag was found on fire after around 2 a.m. by staff at the gay bar on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

This incident comes just days after Pride Month wrapped up in NYC. It is the second time in five weeks that the rainbow flags outside the popular Harlem gay bar were torched, the first incident happening on May 31, the eve of Pride Month.

After that incident, a rally was held outside the bar in support and a new rainbow flag was donated.

“It seems surreal that once again it happened, especially again since it happened I have to say we have had the protection of the NYPD who had been sitting in front of our door regularly and tonight,” said Alexi Minko, owner of the Alibi Lounge. “I simply cannot grasp that it happened again.”

The NYPD still hasn’t made an arrest in the previous case.