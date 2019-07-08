NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 6 p.m. in Crown Heights.

Police say 31-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle traveling near Utica Avenue and Union Street when he was shot in the head.

The driver of the vehicle began to drive away and got into a crash with another vehicle at Midwood Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

The 31-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver was not injured.

Further details have not yet been released.