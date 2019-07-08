Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.
It happened around 6 p.m. in Crown Heights.
Police say 31-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle traveling near Utica Avenue and Union Street when he was shot in the head.
The driver of the vehicle began to drive away and got into a crash with another vehicle at Midwood Street and Brooklyn Avenue.
The 31-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The driver was not injured.
Further details have not yet been released.