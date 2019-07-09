Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 12-year-old boy has been struck by a train at an elevated subway platform in Manhattan.
According to authorities, the boy has severe developmental disabilities and was hit at the Dyckman Street station around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Sources tell CBS2 the boy has suffered serious leg injuries and was rushed to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.
Chopper 2 was over the scene and reported that service was temporarily bypassing the stop, but trains have resumed moving in both directions at Dyckman Street.
