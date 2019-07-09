CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say brutally attacked a 73-year-old woman he tried to rape.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in front of the DMV building on Greenwich Street in Manhattan’s Financial District.

Police say the suspect demanded sex. When the woman refused, they say he punched her in the face repeatedly and knocked her teeth out.

He then stole $20 from her bag.

The woman was treated for cuts, bruising and a broken eye socket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.

