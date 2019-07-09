CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Instagram is releasing two features aimed at combating cyberbullying.

One feature will rely on artificial intelligence that notifies people when their comment may be considered offensive before it is posted.

That gives people a chance to undo or change their comment.

The other antibullying feature is called “restrict,” and will let users limit their interactions with those who target them. Once you restrict someone, comments on your posts are only visible to the public if you approve him.

