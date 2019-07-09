NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey first responders who volunteered at Ground Zero after the September 11 attacks are now eligible to receive benefits.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed two new bills into law Monday.
The Bill Ricci World Trade Center Rescue, Recovery, and Cleanup Operations Act offers disability pensions to first responders, while the Thomas P. Canzanella 21st Century First Responders Protection Act provides access to workers compensation.
“These measures are much more than just one person, they are about strengthening our commitment to all of our first responders,” said Murphy. “We remember their sacrifice, we honor their service and today we act to help them when they need that help the most.”
The Canzanella Act helps first responders by removing the burden of proving the cause of an illness in certain cases.