



– An argument turned deadly at a subway station in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn where one woman was killed.

Police are searching for the woman who stabbed her, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

Investigators believe the victim and another woman had an argument on the 3 train just before 9:15 p.m. on Monday night.

They both got off at the Sutter Avenue station. The stabbing occurred upstairs in the mezzanine.

Witness video shows the devastating aftermath, where crowds gathered as emergency medical teams carried the victim out of the station.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was stabbed in the face, neck and arm. She was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are notifying the victim’s family before releasing her name.

They are also reviewing surveillance video, hoping to get clues on the suspect.

