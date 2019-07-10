Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A house fire in Queens Wednesday left several people injured and three dead, including a young child.
The fire broke out at around 4 p.m. at a 2-story building house on 93rd Street in the East Elmhurst neighborhood.
“It’s quite unusual at that time of the afternoon to have a fire trap five occupants in a private dwelling,” said Fire Department of New York commissioner Daniel A. Nigro.
A 6-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene. Two men were transported to local hospitals but did not survive.
A 1-year-old child and a woman were in “extremely serious condition,” said Nigro.
