



— There’s always a certain amount of glamour associated with penthouse living.

Add spectacular views of one of Manhattan’s most notable historic intersections, and it all adds up to a must-see home.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge took a look inside 15 Union Square West in this week’s edition of Living Large.

The penthouse overlooks Union Square Park, where Greenwich Village meets Gramercy Park meets Flatiron.

The spectacular view of the nine acres of park below, and stunning city scapes all around, is just as inspiring as the home, itself, which features 5,000 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor living space.

Dana Power of the Corcoran Group showed off the highlights, not only of the penthouse, but the building itself.

“The original building was home to Tiffany & Co. in the 19th century and it was redeveloped to luxury condos in 2008,” Power said. “It was redone with a black and zinc facade so you see how discreet and private it is.”

The dark windows outside are in great contrast to the light, open feel inside. It starts with a vast skyline view as you step off the private elevator.

“The entire apartment was redesigned and really it’s about simplicity and bringing in texture and materials to highlight the flow of the space,” Power said.

The living and dining areas are seamless, and they move easily into the first of two large outdoor spaces. One has a custom dining pergola and built-in grill.

There are three bedrooms in the home, including two on the lower level.

“One of the best views from the penthouse is this amazing guest room and your en suite bath. When you’re taking a shower here you’re sort of immersed in the park,” Power said.

The other bedroom has been transformed into a well-appointed work space.

“What’s great about the home office is you have this beautiful-textured suede wall,” Power said.

A floating staircase leads to the upper level, which is entirely dedicated to the master suite. There’s comfortable seating at the landing, with a unique fixture above. The bedroom features a hidden television, while the master bath features one in the shower, and another integrated into the mirror. There’s lots to see in the wardrobe as well.

“You have this beautiful window letting in natural light into your custom walk-in closet,” Power said.

Then you can step outside to an amazing rooftop terrace, which features more stunning views, plush seating and a private hot tub.

And finally, in the building’s pool area, the Tiffany blue lounge areas pay homage to the buildings origins. It’s luxury on a whole different level.

To live large at 15 Union Square West will cost you $15.75 million.

The original cost of the six-story Tiffany building back in 1870 was about $500,000. The additional six stories were added in 2006.