CRETE, Greece (CBSNewYork) — Authorities on the Greek island of Crete say a missing American scientist has been found dead in what’s being called a “criminal act.”
An autopsy determined that Suzanne Eaton was suffocated. Media outlets in Greece say police found her body in a cave on Monday, about six miles from where she was last seen.
Eaton grew up in Armonk, New York and graduated from Byram Hills High School. She had been attending a conference on the island when she disappeared last week.
The scientist’s colleagues told authorities they believe she went running on July 2 and never came back.
The 59-year-old was a molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany. The institute confirmed the tragic news on Tuesday in a written statement.
“We were shocked to learn of the death of our dear colleague and friend… We have lost an immensely renowned scientist and a truly outstanding human being,” Prof. Müller-Steinhagen added.