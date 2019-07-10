CBSN New YorkWatch Now
CRETE, Greece (CBSNewYork) — Authorities on the Greek island of Crete say a missing American scientist has been found dead in what’s being called a “criminal act.”

An autopsy determined that Suzanne Eaton was suffocated. Media outlets in Greece say police found her body in a cave on Monday, about six miles from where she was last seen.

Eaton grew up in Armonk, New York and graduated from Byram Hills High School. She had been attending a conference on the island when she disappeared last week.

The scientist’s colleagues told authorities they believe she went running on July 2 and never came back.

The 59-year-old was a molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany. The institute confirmed the tragic news on Tuesday in a written statement.

“We were shocked to learn of the death of our dear colleague and friend… We have lost an immensely renowned scientist and a truly outstanding human being,” Prof. Müller-Steinhagen added.

