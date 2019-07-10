CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA is adding an express option to some parts of the F line during morning and evening rush hours.
Starting in September, four rush-hour trains per day will run express to speed up trips for thousands of riders.

This includes express service between Church Avenue and Jay Street-Metro Tech, stopping at 7 Aveune.

The line currently operates local service from Broadway-Lafayette Street to Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue, making 26 stops in between.

That’s the longest local service of any MTA subway line.

