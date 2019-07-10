



A Bronx high-rise fire has left residents without power on another oppressively hot night in the city.

Residents are trying to stay cool at the Jackson Houses in Melrose, after a transformer fire in a basement knocked out power.

The fire started about around 4 p.m. and heavy smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the building’s lower level.

CBS2 reached to Con Edison to ask about multiple complaints regarding the high-rise’s power. Con Edison said the transformer is actually owned by NYCHA and is supposed to power the seven Bronx buildings.

NYCHA crews are at the scene assessing the damage, but said any questions about the fire should go to the FDNY.

The embattled housing agency has not responded to CBS2’s questions about the residents’ complaints.

There is also no word on when the power will be turned back on.

“This is summer time, it’s really hot up there, those apartments get so, so hot, I was out of breath,” Janette Aguayo said.

Residents told CBS2’s Valerie Castro many of the older tenants rely on the elevators to leave the building. They also said it’s not the first time the Jackson Houses have been left in the dark.