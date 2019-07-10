CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 1-month-old baby who was allegedly taken by his father Wednesday morning has been recovered, according to the NYPD.

Police say the boy was taken by his father after a violent encounter with his mother in Queens.

The suspect, 32, allegedly assaulted the child’s mother at a home on 84th Street in Jackson Heights around 6:30 a.m. and then ran off with the baby.

The mother was treated at the hospital for bruises to her neck.

The suspect was arrested on North Portland street in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

