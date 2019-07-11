



house fire left three people dead and two others critically injured Wednesday in Queens.

Sources tell CBS2 the fire may have been intentionally set following a dispute between a tenant and homeowner.

A 76-year-old man and his 6-year-old granddaughter were killed in the blaze. A 23-year-old man also died.

The little girl’s 35-year-old mother is in critical condition, along with her 10-month-old brother.

“It’s hard to speak to them in the condition they’re in right now,” friend Jeyson Rodriguez said.

Most of victims are believed to be part of the same family. Some were visiting from the Dominican Republic.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro Shares Update On Deadly Fire:

“I only saw a man on the floor, could see the soles of his feet. They were doing the chest compressions very vigorously, and you could see that he wasn’t responding,” said neighbor Japhet Zayas. “Later on, we saw the white sheets come out.”

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. inside a two-story house on 93rd Street in East Elmhurst. Officials said a tenant on the first floor heard smoke alarms and called 911.

“It’s quite unusual at that time in the afternoon to have a fire trap five occupants in a private dwelling,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Sources told CBS2 an accelerant was used to start and fuel the fire in a second story kitchen. It may have been the result of an ugly dispute between a tenant – who died at the scene – and the homeowner.

As the FDNY and NYPD worked the scene, neighbors stood by in disbelief. Shayla Medina said all she could think about were the mother’s helpless screams.

“Why my baby, why my baby? She was hysterical,” she said.

The FDNY has not released the official cause of the fire or the names of the victims.