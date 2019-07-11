NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – School has been out for a few weeks, and if you’re worried about your child going through summer brain drain, there are some innovative vending machines opening today that might help them out.
Across the boroughs, six vending machines filled with free books became available today, reports CBSN New York’s Cindy Hsu.
The idea is to promote reading for toddlers to 14-year-old readers, especially in under-served communities
Marley Dias is 14 years old and a young author who helped celebrate the kick-off of this literacy program in New York.
“Book ownership does help raise levels of intelligence in kids,” said Dias. “It raises curiosity, it raises their ability to feel conscious, aware and motivated to keep on learning.”
The vending machines will be replenished every two weeks so kids can keep coming back for a whole new selection of books.