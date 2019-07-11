



— Protesters gathered at the Monmouth County Courthouse on Thursday to demand the removal of three judges for their controversial comments in separate sexual assault cases.

As CBSN New York’s Meg Baker reported, dozens of people assembled in solidarity for all sexual assault victims who feel they have been silenced, chanting “What about her? What about her?”

The demonstrators were rallying against Monmouth County Superior Court Judge James Troiano, Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Marcia Silva and Ocean County Superior Court Judge John Russo Jr., saying the three showed leniency to rapists.

“These judges we are talking about today not only fail to respect victims but demoralized and dismissed victims with their comments and judgments and re-victimized victims,” grassroots organizer Christine Clarke said.

In court documents, Judge Troiano described one 16-year-old boy who was accused of recording himself sexually assaulting an intoxicated 16-year-old girl and sending the video to his friends as a teen who “comes from a good family,” expressing concern about how the case could affect the Eagle Scout’s college aspirations.

Judge Silva denied a waiver to try another 16-year-old male in adult court for assaulting a 12-year-old girl and Judge Russo told a rape victim to “shut your legs.”

“What about her? What about her pain what about her future?” Clarke said.

“These judges are supposed to be the best of the best. There should never be comments like, ‘Why didn’t you close your legs?’ Or, how he’s from a great school, you are going to screw up his college. That should never happen,” state Sen. Vin Gopal said.

State appellate court judges reversed both the Troiano and Silva decisions and the 16-year-olds will be tried as adults, Baker reported.

Lawmakers are planning to introduce legislation that would require all Municipal and Superior Court judges undergo training on the handling, investigation and response procedures for sexual assault cases.