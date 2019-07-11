Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A local college with campuses throughout the New York City area has apparently been hacked and shut down.
Whoever is responsible is also demanding $2 million in Bitcoin to end the malware attack.
The only thing visitors to Monroe College’s website will find is an error message.
Investigators say the malware attack is also impacting administrative systems for Monroe’s Bronx, New Rochelle, and Manhattan campuses. One campus out of state has also been affected by the hackers.
The ransom, which was requested over email Wednesday morning, has not been paid.