NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Chopper 2 was over the scene Friday afternoon in when police arrested a burglary suspect in Queens.

The man surrendered after a two-hour standoff with the NYPD. He allegedly barricaded himself inside his grandmother’s home.

Heavily armed police officers surrounded the home on 195th Street, where the burglary suspect had taken refuge.

“This guy run up the street here and he run into that building the house,” Desmond Jackbir said.

“The guy wouldn’t come out,” Jaibersad Cassi added.

Police say this all started when the suspect broke into a house down the block and that homeowner caught him, chased him out to where the suspect’s grandmother rents a room on the second floor of a nearby house.

“So he call out grandma… and she came round, opened the door for him,” Cassi told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

During the standoff, officers cautiously entered with rifles and shields, even bringing K-9s with them. The owner of the multi-family house is thankful none of the other residents were home for all this.

“There’s three girls under the age of four that are in and out of her house at any given time,” homeowner Eugene Graham said.

More than an hour later, the grandmother was slowly lead outside by officers, holding her hand.

“She doesn’t seem to know what’s going on most of the time. From what I can tell, her dementia is very far along,” Graham added.

The suspect was brought out in handcuffs, shirtless and unarmed. He’s now facing attempted burglary charges.