



— A ribbon-cutting Friday morning on Long Island unveiled a house that won honors as the nation’s most innovative affordable home, and it’s going to be bought by an Army veteran.

CBSN New York’s Carolyn Gusoff reports the house used to be a zombie house, an eye sore, but it was acquired by Suffolk County and turned into a model of energy efficiency.

Now, it’s about to be sold to a young Army veteran who learned how to build energy efficient homes.

It’s all part of a partnership between Suffolk County and United Way, which trains veterans to build super energy efficient houses.

The house makes more energy than it produces through solar panels on the roof, extremely tight insulation and smart technologies.

“This is the house of the future today. This is the iPhone X of homes. This is a prototype for what can be, and what we want homes of the future to be is to live well, to work well, to take us into the future,” Rick Wertheim, with United Way, said.

Brian Pullis is an Army veteran who will be buying the house for $375,000.

“Now I’m able to get into a smart home, which has features I learned about in my training, that will be sustainable and save me income, and I just look forward to be able to live in a home that can be sustainable for my future and eventually raise a family in this home,” Pullis said.

He learned the skills to work in the energy sector through a program called Vets Build.