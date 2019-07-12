Comments
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After yesterday’s storms, we’re at the start of a dry stretch as we head into the weekend! Expect a mix of sun & clouds this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s. There is a slight chance of a passing shower, but most spots likely won’t see it.
Skies are mostly clear tonight with temps falling to around 70 in the city and 60s in the suburbs.
Saturday and Sunday both see lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Despite the heat, it’ll overall be less humid than it has been.
A nice summer weekend!