CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Stories

Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After yesterday’s storms, we’re at the start of a dry stretch as we head into the weekend! Expect a mix of sun & clouds this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s. There is a slight chance of a passing shower, but most spots likely won’t see it.

Skies are mostly clear tonight with temps falling to around 70 in the city and 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday and Sunday both see lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Despite the heat, it’ll overall be less humid than it has been.

A nice summer weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s