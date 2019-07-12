Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a cloudy & damp start to the day, most spots cleared out nicely this afternoon! Expect mostly clear skies through the night with mild breezes and pleasant temps around 70…a perfect summer night!
The weekend ahead looks picture perfect as well with temps in the upper 80s to around 90 in spots, with abundant sunshine and low humidity…ideal for any outdoor plans.
Looking ahead to next week, we won’t feel the hot & humid conditions until mid-week, but until then, enjoy the nice, pleasant warmth!