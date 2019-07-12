Comments
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A tractor-trailer on I-295 northbound overturned and hung from an overpass in Mount Laurel Township.
The tractor-trailer overturned Friday around 3 a.m. by exit 36 and fell below onto Church Street.
Mount Laurel police say the tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on I-295 prior to falling onto the roadway below. The crash is being investigated by the New Jersey State Police.
Two people suffered minor injuries.
The right and center lanes on I-295 northbound are closed and Church Street is closed between Pleasant Valley Avenue and Gaither Drive.