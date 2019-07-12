CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Mount Laurel, New Jersey

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A tractor-trailer on I-295 northbound overturned and hung from an overpass in Mount Laurel Township.

The tractor-trailer overturned Friday around 3 a.m. by exit 36 and fell below onto Church Street.

A tractor-trailer on I-295 northbound overturned and is hanging from an overpass in Mount Laurel Township. (credit: Mount Laurel Police Department via Facebook)

Mount Laurel police say the tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on I-295 prior to falling onto the roadway below. The crash is being investigated by the New Jersey State Police.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

The right and center lanes on I-295 northbound are closed and Church Street is closed between Pleasant Valley Avenue and Gaither Drive.

