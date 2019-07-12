CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Jackson Heights, Local TV, New York, Queens, Subway Crimes, Transit Crimes


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman is recovering after being hit by a flying wrench on a subway platform in Queens.

Police said on July 1 two men got into a fight on the northbound platform of the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights station.

The 64-year-old victim was sitting nearby.

Police said one man threw a wrench at the other, but missed. It ended up hitting the woman in the forehead.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition to be treated for cuts.

Police released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s