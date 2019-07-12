Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman is recovering after being hit by a flying wrench on a subway platform in Queens.
Police said on July 1 two men got into a fight on the northbound platform of the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights station.
The 64-year-old victim was sitting nearby.
Police said one man threw a wrench at the other, but missed. It ended up hitting the woman in the forehead.
She was taken to the hospital in stable condition to be treated for cuts.
Police released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.