NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find an accused shoplifter who allegedly assaulted a store employee.

The incident happened at Vie Gun Trading on East 149th Street in the Bronx around 11:15 a.m. on July 1.

Police are trying to find an accused shoplifter who allegedly assaulted a store employee on July 1, 2019. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

According to police, a man walked into the store and stole clothes, but an 82-year-old female employee tried to stop him.

In surveillance video, she can be seen holding onto the collar of his shirt.

According to police, the suspect grabbed the woman and threw her to the floor.

The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

