By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a simply stunning Saturday afternoon across the area, expect a beautiful summer night ahead. Clear skies, light breezes, and temps in the mid 60s to low 70s overnight will allow for ideal conditions if you plan to head out tonight.
Tomorrow will be another beauty, with bright skies, even lower humidity, and warm temps reaching the upper 80s with a few 90s possible. The nice weather continues for the start of the work week with mostly sunny skies on Monday with temps in the mid 80s.
Warmth and humidity return in a big way by mid-week as temps soar into the low 90s for most spots, and we’ll be dealing with the risk for showers and thunderstorms by the end of the week – affiliated with the remains of Tropical Storm Barry.