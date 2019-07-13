Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A flight leaving Newark Liberty International Airport was delayed Saturday morning for additional security screenings.
The JetBlue plane was scheduled to leave Newark to head to Tampa.
The airline released the following statement in response to the incident:
“JetBlue flight 573 scheduled to depart this morning from Newark to Tampa has been delayed for additional security screenings out of an abundance of caution. Local law enforcement is on site and we are working to get customers on their way to Tampa as soon as possible.”
Videos posted on social media show a police presence on the plane. The videos also show the passengers evacuating the plane and boarding a bus on the tarmac.
Further details have not yet been released.