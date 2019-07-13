NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The lights went out on Broadway Saturday night as a power outage impacted parts of Manhattan.
All Broadway theaters were closed as a result of the outage, except for the Winter Garden Theater, Nederlander Theater and Lyceum Theater, according to the NYPD.
Lorna Courtney was set to make her debut Saturday in “Dear Evan Hansen.”
“Now I get to make two debuts. Who gets to say that?” Courtney joked with CBS2’s Alice Gainer. “We were all in the theater. They kept us together so we wouldn’t be hurt, because some of the lights were off in parts of the theater. We were just awaiting the news from the Broadway League… we tried to stay positive and have fun when we could.”
“Our stairway wasn’t even lit. It was pretty dangerous,” she added.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Con Edison was hoping power would be restored by midnight, and said the issue was mechanical in nature.
Even though the power went out, some people got a chance to see some of the shows they were hoping to see. The cast of Hadestown put on an impromptu performance outside their theater.
At Carnegie Hall, some performers took to the streets, entertaining crowds.
