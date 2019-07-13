



All #Broadway theaters are closed due to the blackout except for the Winter Garden Theater, Nederlander Theater, and Lyceum Theatre. Please check with your venue for further details. — NYPDTimesSquare (@NYPDTimesSquare) July 14, 2019

– The lights went out on Broadway Saturday night as a power outage impacted parts of Manhattan

All Broadway theaters were closed as a result of the outage, except for the Winter Garden Theater, Nederlander Theater and Lyceum Theater, according to the NYPD.

Lorna Courtney was set to make her debut Saturday in “Dear Evan Hansen.”

“Now I get to make two debuts. Who gets to say that?” Courtney joked with CBS2’s Alice Gainer. “We were all in the theater. They kept us together so we wouldn’t be hurt, because some of the lights were off in parts of the theater. We were just awaiting the news from the Broadway League… we tried to stay positive and have fun when we could.”

“Our stairway wasn’t even lit. It was pretty dangerous,” she added.

The blackout is between W 42nd St and 72nd St, from the Hudson River to as far as 5th Ave. NYPD has confirmed that there’s no foul play. This was a mechanical issue. NYPD & FDNY are currently responding to people with the most urgent needs, especially those stuck in elevators. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 14, 2019

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Con Edison was hoping power would be restored by midnight, and said the issue was mechanical in nature.

Very nice. Cast of @hadestown singing to the disappointed audience about the #blackout. pic.twitter.com/zIHuozHIGu — angela pinsky (@AngelaPinsky) July 13, 2019

Even though the power went out, some people got a chance to see some of the shows they were hoping to see. The cast of Hadestown put on an impromptu performance outside their theater.

I guess this is what they call a New York moment. After being trapped on the F for an hour because of the power outage I emerged to see dark restaurants & traffic lights, civilians directing traffic, & an evacuated Carnegie Hall concert happening in the street. #nyc #Blackout pic.twitter.com/3p9UWtRrel — Briallen Hopper (@briallenhopper) July 14, 2019

Now this is what turning lemons into lemonade is all about! We can hear singing from the streets below…the entire @carnegiehall choir including conductor are putting on an impromptu concert by singing outside during the blackout! #NYCBlackout #BeautifulSoundsDuringBlackout pic.twitter.com/ll5ocnGYvc — Caryn Ross (@SuperSassyMama) July 14, 2019

At Carnegie Hall, some performers took to the streets, entertaining crowds.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.