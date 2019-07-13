Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find an individual accused of assaulting a waitress at a Queens restaurant earlier this month.
It happened at the Oven Grill Chill located on Broadway in Astoria around 4:15 a.m. on July 5.
According to police, an individual got into an argument with a 23-year-old waitress after he was told the restaurant was closed.
Police say the argument escalated and the individual punched the woman in the face, knocking out two teeth.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.