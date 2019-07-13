



Kids may be away from the classroom for the summer, but their teachers are getting a chance this weekend to save big bucks before the next school year.

Target is rolling out their annual Teacher Prep event, offering educators a 15-percent discount on supplies and clothes.

The week-long event starts on Saturday and runs until July 20.

Our #Teacher Prep Event is back July 13-20. Get your 15% off coupon for classroom supplies and select apparel. ✏ Verify here: https://t.co/I96hpL7hH9 pic.twitter.com/49oBrOyqAw — Target (@Target) July 12, 2019

The retail giant says the only thing teachers need to do to qualify for the special sale is enter their teacher ID on the Target website.

Educators will then get their special coupon code in their email, which they use in-store or online.

Target added that some items would not be part of the sale, including electronics, backpacks, and lunch bags.